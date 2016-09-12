A wolf in perennial clothing

Zack Metcalfe | Endangered Perspective

September 12, 2016- 6:51am

In the extreme southwest of Nova Scotia, rooted in a cluster of five raised bogs, there stands a peculiar perennial with quite an appetite.

The thread-leaved sundew can’t be found anywhere outside these five bogs in all of Canada, with the entirety of their national population contained in a mere 11.5 square kilometres.

They’re difficult to miss, with leaves absolutely coated in small, red, hair-like glands, each producing sticky, clear droplets which shimmer in the sunlight, hence their name.

It’s these droplets that attract and trap insects, which are then digested by enzymes floating in the droplets themselves. With this remarkable adaptation in place, the thread-leaved sundew has been free to flourish in its unorthodox habitat, altogether acidic, moist, infertile and exposed to the elements. Compared to its carnivorous leaves, this plant’s flower is reasonably plain — purple petals with a yellow centre.

It’s believed there are tens of thousands of these sundews in Nova Scotia, all shoulder to shoulder in a stretch of Shelburne County, but don’t let their numbers fool you.

By virtue of their isolation and their very specific habitat requirements, they’re considered an endangered species both provincially and nationally. In fact, the uniqueness of their habitat is the chief reason they’re at risk.

The raised bogs which house this bizarre carnivore are formed by deposits of partially decayed plant matter, which accumulate for thousands of years, making them ecological treasures in their own right.

Unfortunately, they contain huge quantities of peat moss, a natural resource some organizations are eager to harvest.

Peat mining, as it’s known, involves draining the bog in question and radically altering the water-table for kilometres so extraction might begin.

Any sundews not destroyed directly by harvesting would likely fall victim to the degradation of their habitat, were this to occur.

While such mining has never befallen these five bogs, it has certainly been proposed.

In the 1990s, peat mining was suggested for the Swain’s Road Bog, containing the largest population of sundews in Canada. Had the project gone forward, I would likely be writing about a unique perennial eradicated from our province in the name of economic development.

Instead, the thread-leaved sundew became one of the few endangered plants to stand down the bulldozers of industry.

Their continued existence was deemed more important than the extraction of resources and so their bogs remained relatively untouched.

Happy endings like this are as rare as the sundew itself and vultures continue to circle.

This plant has other threats to its survival, such as the development of cranberry farms in its habitat, off-road vehicle traffic, certain forestry practices and more, but the key to their conservation seems simple enough to me: leave them and their habitat well and alone, except where conservationists can do some good.

Zack Metcalfe is a freelance environmental journalist, an author, and writer of the Endangered Perspective. He operates out of Halifax, Nova Scotia.