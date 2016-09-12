Be alert: Four school zones safety tips for the new year

POLICE BEAT

September 12, 2016- 6:38am

Pencils are sharpened, book bags are packed and parents and guardians are preparing to send the kids off to school. As classes resume across the province this week, Halifax District RCMP and Halifax Regional Police — Your Partners in Policing — are asking motorists and students to pay attention when driving or walking near school zones.

Here are some school zone safety tips to keep in mind:

1. SLOW DOWN IN SCHOOL ZONES

Motorists must slow to a maximum of 30 km/h in school zones when children are present. Drivers should also be extra vigilant as they drive through school zones, as children may run onto the road unexpectedly.

2. STOP FOR SCHOOL BUSES

Drivers must stop when they approach a school bus that has its red lights flashing and remain stopped until the lights are turned off. Drivers who do not stop for school buses may be fined. When students exit the bus, they should walk 10 feet in front of the bus and wait until the driver says it’s safe to cross the street.

3. BE CAREFUL AT INTERSECTIONS

Both drivers and pedestrians should approach crosswalks cautiously, especially during times of low visibility. Drivers should treat all intersections as implied crosswalks, especially in busy areas. At intersections with a crossing guard, drivers should wait until the guard says it’s safe to cross.

4. PAY ATTENTION WHILE WALKING

Pedestrians should look both ways before crossing the street and make eye contact with the driver before stepping off the curb. Never text or use an electronic device while walking.

For more school zone safety tips, check us out on Facebook (Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Nova Scotia / Halifax Regional Police), follow us on Twitter (@RCMPNS and @HfxRegPolice) and look for the hashtag #SchoolZoneSafety.

