Seize the day for gardening

MARSHA MIDDLETON | MARSHA’S GARDEN POST

September 12, 2016- 6:53am

The days are definitely getting shorter and fall arrives in a few short weeks.

But don’t hang up the shovel and pack away your garden boots just yet.

There’s still a great deal to do outdoors, so plan to make the most of every day in the garden while we can.

Tour your garden

This is a good time of year to do an inventory of your garden and make a few decisions. Gardens are constantly changing and as they mature, and each year is different from the one before. Small shrubs grow larger, sunny areas become more shaded as tree canopies expand; some perennials outgrow their space and crowd out their neighbours or don’t perform the way you planned.

This hot, dry summer has been hard on many plants and a few may be on their last legs. Also, you may have some plants which have worn out their welcome in your garden or perhaps you’d like to grow something new and completely different.

Check out the sales

You’d be surprised how many people think that May is the only time to plant.

While this is true for seasonal crops and annual flowers, perennials, trees and shrubs can be planted at any time during the growing season as long as their cultural requirements are met. Nurseries and garden centres are having good sales right now and this is a great time to check them out.

Woody plants and perennials, which may have been too expensive for your budget in spring, are discounted at this time of year. The tiny ‘Little Princess’ spireas I bought for $2 each last fall are thriving in my garden this season. Tender perennials like geraniums, fuschia, rosemary, coleus and heliotrope are also on sale and if you have somewhere to keep them going indoors over the winter, now would be a good time to buy a few.

You can take cuttings early next spring and easily multiply one geranium into five or six plants.

Divide perennials

The majority of perennials need periodic division to perform at their best and early fall is the best time to divide spring bloomers.

New divisions need four to six weeks before first frost to establish roots so do this before mid-September.

Cut back the stems and dig up the plant with as much of root ball as possible.

Divide so that each piece has a portion of the crown with dormant buds as well as roots. Keep the new plants evenly moist for several weeks to become established.

Right after first frost, apply a layer of mulch to prevent the plant from heaving out of the ground over the winter.

Perennials to divide in fall include columbine, rock cress, sea pink, basket-of-gold, bleeding heart, perennial geranium and pig squeak.

Start saving seeds

Growing from seed is the most economical way to increase your stock of annuals and perennials. Annuals like cosmos, love-in-a-mist, snapdragons, nicotianas, poppies and zinnias are easily grown from seed and produce copious amounts as this is the way they propagate themselves. If you’ve been deadheading all summer to increase flowering, allow a few of them to go to seed so that you can collect for next year’s plants.

Collect seeds on a dry day, shake into individual paper envelopes, label and store in glass jars kept in a cool, dry location.

Some perennials like lupin, coneflower, daisy, columbine, agastache and foxglove are also easily grown from seed, but may need a cold period in order to break dormancy.

Once you collect seeds from perennials, sow outdoors in the area they are to grow in fall so that they can germinate the following spring. I usually keep perennial seeds in the fridge over winter and then sow indoors in early spring.

This works for me as I’m able to monitor germination conditions.

Good time for planting

The weather in late summer to early fall is ideal for planting. The soil is warm (not cold and soggy like early spring) and the temperature is perfect for plant growth with warm days and cool nights. By planting trees, shrubs and perennials in late August to early September, the plants will have at least six to eight weeks to become established before the onset of frost.

Just remember to apply a layer of mulch just after the ground has frozen.

Some plants (broadleaf and needle evergreens) benefit from the use of an anti-dessicant spray or being wrapped in burlap for the first winter to prevent winter burn due to moisture loss.

Always prepare the soil with good organic matter but don’t fertilize any woody plants at this time of year.

Fertilizer, especially if it is high in nitrogen, promotes new growth which won’t have enough time to harden off before winter hits.

Prepare an area for spring bulbs

It’s too early to plant spring bulbs, but you can decide where you’d like to have a display next spring and prepare the area ahead of time.

The ideal location is an area with free-draining soil (bulbs will rot in areas which hold water from spring melt) and amended with compost or other organic matter.

Once the bulbs appear in stores, buy them as soon as you can so that they don’t dry out in less than ideal conditions. Store them in a cool, dry place and plan to plant in mid-to-late September. Ideally bulbs should be planted with a six-week rooting period before the ground freezes.

Dig new beds

Whether you plant in raised beds or double-dig areas for perennial borders, late summer is a great time to install new garden beds.

Again, the weather is more comfortable to work in than cold, rainy spring weather and there is the added advantage that the bed is ready for planting as soon as the ground warms up in spring. Grass clippings, kitchen waste and discarded plant material are plentiful at this time of year for adding organic material to new beds. Add shredded leaves later in fall. The ideal ratio is Carbon 2: Nitrogen 1 (dry: green).

Let’s enjoy all the time we have in the garden.

Every day is precious.

Marsha Middleton is a Horticulturist (UG), Landscape Designer and Garden Consultant who lives on the South Shore. She is happy to answer your garden questions, preferably by email!