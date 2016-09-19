Guided hikes get you on trail

Contributed

September 19, 2016- 8:37pm

Fall is arguably the most beautiful time to hike in Nova Scotia.

Hike Nova Scotia and 14 host organizations across the province have partnered up to offer the 2016 Fall Guided Hike Series in September, October and November.

There are 21 hikes led by local folks and participants qualify to win ‘trail prizes.’

Most hikes are free unless otherwise indicated in the schedule.

“There are hikes in different parts of the province, of varying lengths and difficulty levels,” says Janet Barlow, Hike N.S. executive director.

“So there’s really something for everyone, whether you’re a seasoned hiker or a newbie.”

Check out the list of events and registration details at www.hikenovascotia.ca, where hikes are listed by date or by region: Halifax, South Shore, Valley, Fundy.

For hikes in Cape Breton, see the Hike the Highlands Festival line up at www.hikethehighlands.com.

Hike N.S. thanks its partners for organizing the hikes on the ground, Goose Lane Editions for its prize donations and the N.S. Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage for its support.

Hike N.S. encourages and promotes hiking, walking and snowshoeing throughout Nova Scotia.