Volunteers are needed for Share the Warmth quilting sessions

Heather Laura Clarke

September 19, 2016- 8:40pm

A scratchy blanket just can’t compare with the warmth and softness of a handmade cotton quilt. That’s why volunteers across the province are gearing up to create as many quilts as they can in just three days.

“If you’re in an emergency situation or you’re having a tough time financially, there’s something about being wrapped in a quilt that’s made by hand,” says Jonathan Dean, general manager of Atlantic Fabrics. “There’s a sense of softness and instant relief — and an emotional connection that comes from knowing a stranger made it for you.”

Atlantic Fabrics’ Share the Warmth program has been organizing province-wide quilting bees for the last 15 years in order to give back to their local communities.

The annual three-day event runs Thursday (Sept. 29) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday (Sept. 30) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday (Oct. 1) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all six Atlantic Fabrics locations — Halifax, Dartmouth, Bridgewater, Greenwood, New Glasgow and Truro.

Each store has a classroom area equipped with sewing machines, cutting stations and ironing boards, and volunteers are welcome to bring their own machine if they’d like.

“We distribute about 300 finished quilts each year, and they all stay in the communities where they were made,” says Dean. “If we make 50 quilts in Greenwood, those quilts all stay in the Annapolis Valley.”

Dean says many of their customers have heard about Share the Warmth but didn’t realize they could participate even if they didn’t have quilting skills.

The quilts will be tied together using hand-stitches, but there are also non-sewing tasks like cutting and ironing.

“It’s definitely not just for sewers or quilters — everyone can come in and help,” says Dean. “We want people to come in for as much time as they can, because that’s the most important part — their time.”

Volunteers will also be bringing in quilt-tops they’ve completed throughout the year, ready to be finished off. Some volunteer for an hour or so, while others stay the whole day.

“We have some people who are with us for eight hours each of the three days,” says Dean. “It’s incredible.”

Atlantic Fabrics provides most of the material for the quilts, but many sewists volunteer to bring in scraps and excess material from their own stashes. Dean says it’s certainly a great way to clean out your sewing cupboard for a good cause, but the most important thing is to volunteer your time.

“If you’re going to drop off some fabric, don’t just drop it off — drop it off and stay for a while to help us with a quilt,” says Dean.

He says Atlantic Fabrics staffers love getting to deliver the finished quilts to different organizations in their community that help people in need, like shelters and fire stations.

They also save a couple of quilts in case events pop up during the year, like when WestJet flew their quilts (free of charge) out to Fort McMurray in May during the wildfire.

“It’s about getting together to make as many quilts as we possibly can, but it’s also about communities rallying together to produce something handmade for someone who will need it.”

IF YOU GO . . .

WHAT: Volunteer your time at Share the Warmth, making quilts for people who need them (no sewing skills required)

WHEN: Thursday. (Sept. 29) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday (Sept. 30) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday (Oct. 1) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: All six Atlantic Fabrics locations (998 Parkland Dr. in Halifax, 215 Dominion St. in Bridgwater, 114 Woodlawn Rd. in Dartmouth, 1065 Central Ave. in Greenwood, 980 East River Rd. in New Glasgow, 46 Inglis Place in Truro)

MORE INFO: www.atlanticfabrics.com