Tofu: A complicated cooking experience

Lila Hope-Simpson

October 2, 2016- 2:14pm

How do you barbecue tofu? Take it out of the fridge, throw it in the garbage and barbeque a sirloin steak.

Just kidding! It’s growing on me.

Tofu is packed with protein and although it is considered a staple in the diets of vegetarians and vegans, it is becoming mainstream.

In our household, we like to support the local producer of tofu products, Acadiana Soy Products of Grand Pre, and enjoy the high quality and variety of their freshly made tofu.

Buying tofu can be a complicated affair. Firm, extra firm, silken soft, smoked or medium? Plain, Thai or California herbs? What you choose depends on your taste preference and recipe.

Our family is a mixture of vegan and meat eaters so although there are times when we all consume a meat-free meal, I often end up cooking different varieties of the same theme. So if I am preparing spaghetti for dinner, I may make a vegetarian tomato base sauce, then make separate additions of either meatballs or tofu. I also add chickpeas to the sauce for the extra protein and nutrients.

Tofu, also known as bean curd, is a soybean product, popular in Asian cuisine. It is low in fat and high in iron and protein, which makes it an ideal healthy meat or fish alternative.

Usually tofu can either be purchased fresh or processed. Fresh tofu is either soft (or smooth or silken) or firm. The soft version contains the highest moisture content of all the fresh tofus, while firm tofu is similar to the consistency of meat, making it a good choice when substituting it in a recipe.

Processed tofu comes in the form of pressed, smoked, dried, fermented, fried or frozen. There are also gelatin-like sweetened desserts made from tofu. Soy products that resemble meat are readily available in most grocery stores for vegan versions of mock ground beef, chicken, sausages, sliced cold cuts, etc but watch the sodium content!

Since natural tofu is fairly bland in taste, it is like a chameleon and takes on the flavour of the added herbs, spices or sauces, making it a very versatile ingredient. Barbeque it in a kabob, sauté it in a stir-fry or add it to soups or stews.

One of our family’s tried and true favourite dishes is Lemon Chicken. It’s easy to make a tofu version alongside the chicken to add variety and accommodate your family or dinner guests. Enjoy!

Lemon tofu Ingredients:

1 package firm tofu (450 grams)

1 cup corn flake crumbs

¼ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 Tablespoon soy sauce

4 Tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon curry powder

¼-½ cup sugar (or to taste)

½ cup maple syrup

Directions:

Slice tofu into pieces. Dip into maple syrup, then into corn flake crumbs to coat.

Place in a lightly oiled baking pan in a single layer. Bake tofu at 350 F for approximately 15 minutes.

Combine and mix together remaining ingredients. Remove tofu from oven and pour the lemon sauce over the tofu.

Bake for another 15 minutes or until lightly golden. Garnish with parsley and fresh lemon slices.

(If using skinned chicken, dip into beaten egg instead of maple syrup, then corn flake crumbs. Increase baking time to 30 minutes initially, then another 30 minutes after pouring sauce over chicken, or until golden brown.)