Used Wheels: 2010-15 Toyota 4Runner looks very reliable as a used-SUV buy, but modified models may prove problematic

JUSTIN PRITCHARD

September 19, 2016- 8:40pm

Model: Toyota 4Runner

Vehicle type: Mid-sized 4×4 SUV

History/description: Equal parts enthusiast off-road rig and high-capability family hauler, the latest version of the Toyota 4Runner packs all-terrain goodies including tow-hooks, a truck frame, a solid rear axle, and a transfer-case 4×4 system with low-range gearing.

Unlike so many crossover models, this is a truck-based SUV designed for moderate to serious off-road work.

Optional Crawl Control and Multi-Terrain Select systems were available, enabling drivers to instruct the 4Runner on what sort of terrain they’re about to encounter, and allowing the computer to effectively optimize throttle sensitivity, braking and shifting as appropriate for the situation at hand.

The Crawl Control setting, notably, is like an off-road cruise control system that maintains a crawl-like speed, regardless of terrain or inclination, allowing drivers to focus solely on steering.

With a towing capacity of 5,000 lbs and a generously-sized interior with plenty of storage, 4Runner can adapt with ease to a variety of jobs. A quiet ride and easygoing power steering make for a highly civilized drive around town, or for the daily commute.

All unit are powered by a four-litre, 270 horsepower V6 engine, teamed up with an automatic transmission. Look for a part-time 4×4 system, or all-time multi-mode 4×4 with locking differential.

Multiple grade levels were available, including the value-based SR5, the Trail model (mid-pack for pricing and focused on off-road capability), and the top-line Limited model.

What owners like:

Owners report a high degree of off-road capability, a sense of confidence in all terrain and weather conditions, decent space, and a relatively comfortable ride.

The engine is a decent all-around performer, too, according to many drivers. The high-end stereo system is a feature content favourite as well.

What owners dislike:

Common complaints include sometimes-nervous handling at speed, soft and squishy suspension calibrations, and a big turning circle. Many owners also wish for better fuel mileage.

The test drive:

Most shoppers should avoid a used 4Runner model that isn’t stock, especially if modifications to the suspension, engine, or wheels and tires are present.

Non-factory tires and wheel fitments, for instance, can make the 4Runner look tougher and enable added capability, though over-sized wheels and tires can also cause excessive wear on various components, including axles and axle seals, and cause an inaccurate speedometer reading.

Have a mechanic inspect the axle seals of the 4Runner you’re considering, especially the front ones. Leaks are most often the result of the current or former use of oversized wheels, and in some cases, bad axle seals can allow contaminants and moisture into other components, like the front differential, which can cause added damage and repair costs.

Lighting modifications are also popular in the 4Runner world, though shoppers are advised to confirm that any non-factory lighting hardware is legal, properly installed using relays and quality parts, and that all wiring is safe and intact to avoid potential electronics issues or dangerous shorts.

The verdict:

Find the used 4Runner you’re after, test-drive with the above information in mind, and buy confidently once you’ve got a two thumbs up from your mechanic.

A healthy and properly-cared-for unit should be a fantastic used SUV investment that can be enjoyed with minimal issue for years to come.